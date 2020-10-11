Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.29 ($56.81) price target on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €42.50 ($50.00) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €43.60 ($51.29).

HLAG stock traded up €1.30 ($1.53) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €51.10 ($60.12). The stock had a trading volume of 19,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,256. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €72.11. Hapag-Lloyd has a 1-year low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 1-year high of €186.60 ($219.53). The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.87.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

