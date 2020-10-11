Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) a €48.50 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.50 ($57.06) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DLG. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dialog Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €48.06 ($56.54).

Shares of ETR:DLG traded up €0.31 ($0.36) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €40.56 ($47.72). 286,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.54. Dialog Semiconductor has a one year low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a one year high of €48.38 ($56.92). The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €37.51 and a 200 day moving average of €35.39.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

