Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Raised to “Buy” at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

HVT stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,267. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average is $16.39. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $24.76. The company has a market cap of $452.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.69.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $109.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Steven G. Burdette sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HVT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

