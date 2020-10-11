Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Raised to “Buy” at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.
HVT stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,267. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average is $16.39. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $24.76. The company has a market cap of $452.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.69.
In other news, VP Steven G. Burdette sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HVT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.
