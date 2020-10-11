HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barrington Research raised HealthStream to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, HealthStream presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.38. 66,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,983. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $29.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $684.10 million, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.34.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.64 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in HealthStream by 52.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 426,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 147,042 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HealthStream by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in HealthStream by 5.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.