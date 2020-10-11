Heico (NYSE:HEI) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $129.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HEI. UBS Group boosted their target price on Heico from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heico from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Heico from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.60.

HEI traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.66. The company had a trading volume of 243,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,063. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.10. Heico has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $134.45.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $386.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.16 million. Heico had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heico will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heico news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $885,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,438.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 1,657.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 680,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,824,000 after purchasing an additional 641,889 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heico by 15,765.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,368,000 after buying an additional 417,779 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heico during the second quarter worth $33,669,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heico during the second quarter valued at $28,388,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Heico by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,103,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,969,000 after acquiring an additional 90,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

