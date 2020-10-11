Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.10). Heritage-Crystal Clean posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 153.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.50%.

HCCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

NASDAQ HCCI traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.49. 11,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.18 million, a P/E ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.96. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.6% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 100,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,390,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

