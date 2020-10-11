Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $20.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,197. The company has a market capitalization of $733.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.75. Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.34). Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $58.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 46.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Heritage Financial by 43.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Heritage Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

