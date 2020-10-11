HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HMSY. Citigroup dropped their price target on HMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of HMS in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HMS from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of HMS from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HMS from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.63.

Shares of NASDAQ HMSY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.82. 445,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. HMS has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average is $28.67.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). HMS had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that HMS will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in HMS by 15.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of HMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 28.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 234,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 52,665 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of HMS by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 362,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 27,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 317,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 76,830 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

