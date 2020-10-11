Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $300.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HD. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $288.79.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.92. 2,240,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,023,410. The company has a market cap of $307.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $278.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.32. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,203,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $334,136,000 after buying an additional 73,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

