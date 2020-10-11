Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HOPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hope Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of HOPE stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.09. 738,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $15.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $121.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $3,778,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $2,718,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,069,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,672,000 after purchasing an additional 256,038 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 639.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 207,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 179,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,647,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

