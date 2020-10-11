IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IDYA. Wedbush began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $408.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.31. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($2.42). On average, research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 443.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 193.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $142,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

