Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Independent Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.50.

Shares of INDB traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.04. 109,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,762. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.94. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $87.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $119.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 26.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 32.74%.

In other news, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $135,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 5.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

