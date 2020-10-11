Independent Research Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €52.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €54.33 ($63.92).

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €55.04 ($64.75) on Wednesday. Basf has a 52 week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 52 week high of €72.17 ($84.91). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €52.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95. The company has a market cap of $50.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.33.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

