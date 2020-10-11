Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inseego Corp. is a provider of software-as-a-service and solutions for the Internet of Things. The company sells telematics solutions under the Ctrack brand, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery and usage-based insurance platforms. It also sells business connectivity solutions and device management services through Novatel Wireless, Inc. and Feeney Wireless. Inseego Corp., formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc., is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

INSG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Inseego in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital downgraded Inseego from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Inseego from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Inseego from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inseego presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.16.

INSG stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $10.30. 2,161,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,699,749. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Inseego has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $80.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inseego will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Smith sold 10,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $113,845.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,500.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen M. Smith sold 12,590 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $179,407.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,647 shares of company stock worth $853,253. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSG. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Inseego by 146.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 15,296 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Inseego by 1,219.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 440,131 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inseego by 30.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Inseego by 339.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

