Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Downgraded to Hold at Argus

Argus downgraded shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Integer from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of ITGR stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.77. The stock had a trading volume of 139,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,310. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Integer has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.72.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $240.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.70 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Integer will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 9,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $652,820.00. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Integer by 48.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Integer by 398.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the first quarter worth $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integer by 2,219.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

