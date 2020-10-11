Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $55.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.29.

IART traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $49.80. 516,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,242. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1,660.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. Integra Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $63.23.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $258.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.54 million. Integra Lifesciences had a positive return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. Integra Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $9,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,091,205 shares in the company, valued at $473,983,898.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $261,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,879.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,038,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $46,370,000 after purchasing an additional 579,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 202.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,781 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,831,000 after buying an additional 252,381 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,623,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 931.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 124,413 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 112,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,782 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,846,000 after acquiring an additional 105,049 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

