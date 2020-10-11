Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BWS Financial upgraded Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.86.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.12. The company had a trading volume of 77,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,239. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $34.20 and a 1 year high of $81.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.87.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 233,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after buying an additional 135,907 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Inter Parfums by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 197,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 96,800 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 24.6% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 377,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 74,647 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 88.5% during the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 143,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after buying an additional 67,464 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at about $2,991,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.