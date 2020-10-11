InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “InterDigital’s global footprint, diverse product portfolio and ability to penetrate in different markets bode well. The company is poised to benefit from its enhanced core market capabilities and technologies related to sensors, user interface and video, backed by rapid 5G rollout. InterDigital is committed to pursuing strategic acquisitions to drive its product portfolio and boost organic growth. Such transactions support the company's financials and contribute to its long-term growth. However, continuous commercialization and licensing of technology projects weigh on its margins. The company faces intense competition from its rivals to improve product quality and customer service. High R&D expenses lead to escalated costs. Capitalized patent costs, rise in capital spending and decline in return on capital are other major headwinds.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IDCC. BidaskClub downgraded InterDigital Wireless from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. InterDigital Wireless has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.20.

Shares of InterDigital Wireless stock traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $60.66. 135,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,399. InterDigital Wireless has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $67.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average is $55.82.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.34 million. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that InterDigital Wireless will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.12%.

In other InterDigital Wireless news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $40,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $54,477.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,747.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in InterDigital Wireless in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in InterDigital Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

