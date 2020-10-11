International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered International Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.54. The stock had a trading volume of 114,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,927. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.29. International Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%.

In other news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $4,359,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,936,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,304,291.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBOC. Comerica Bank grew its position in International Bancshares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 20.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 7.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 72,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

