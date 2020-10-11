Investec Downgrades Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) to Hold

Investec downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

RBSPF remained flat at $$1.46 on Wednesday. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,930. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $3.52. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion and a PE ratio of 29.10.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

