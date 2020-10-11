InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $51.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of InVitae in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of InVitae from $31.25 to $37.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of InVitae from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on InVitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InVitae presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.61.

NVTA stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,582,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,383. InVitae has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 2.03.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 182.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that InVitae will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other InVitae news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $55,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,857 shares of company stock worth $4,873,321. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of InVitae by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in InVitae by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in InVitae by 33.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of InVitae by 51.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 203,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 68,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of InVitae by 27.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 622,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 135,318 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

