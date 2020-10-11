Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ (IONS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $69.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.69.

IONS traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $45.94. The company had a trading volume of 665,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,713. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 1.50. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $66.22. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.76.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.87 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 2,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $100,360.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,413.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 873.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 32,727 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

