Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

JBL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Jabil from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.11.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of JBL stock opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.97, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day moving average is $30.82. Jabil has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Jabil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jabil news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 292,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,240,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $634,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jabil (JBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.