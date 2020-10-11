Japan Hotel REIT Investment (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Japan Hotel REIT Investment (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS NIPOF remained flat at $$499.00 during trading on Wednesday.
About Japan Hotel REIT Investment
Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Hotel REIT Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Hotel REIT Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.