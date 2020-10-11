Japan Hotel REIT Investment (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Japan Hotel REIT Investment (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS NIPOF remained flat at $$499.00 during trading on Wednesday.

About Japan Hotel REIT Investment

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Hotel REIT Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Hotel REIT Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit