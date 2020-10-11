Japan Hotel REIT Investment (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Japan Hotel REIT Investment (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS NIPOF remained flat at $$499.00 during trading on Wednesday.

About Japan Hotel REIT Investment

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

