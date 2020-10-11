Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anaplan’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler downgraded Anaplan from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Anaplan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Anaplan from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.05.

NYSE PLAN traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,144. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.10. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.57.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $634,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $1,879,341.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,821.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 711,647 shares of company stock valued at $39,703,290 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 20.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,371,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,348 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 4,823.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,746,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630,107 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 135.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,250,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,368,000 after buying an additional 700,122 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Anaplan by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,117,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,016 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

