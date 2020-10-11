Jefferies Financial Group Raises Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $90.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Crown from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Crown from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.50.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of CCK stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.65. 681,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,989. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.70. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.25. Crown has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $83.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.53%. Crown’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $417,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Crown by 162.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 1,070.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 424,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,675,000 after buying an additional 388,611 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Crown by 11.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.