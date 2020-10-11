JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on JBLU. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,699,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,519,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.44.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.51 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Easwaran Sundaram sold 31,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $411,484.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,959.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 8,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $90,901.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,965.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth about $1,279,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 232.8% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 209,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 146,593 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 227.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 237.8% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,115,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,120 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

