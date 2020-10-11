JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut FuelCell Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised FuelCell Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.13.

Shares of FCEL stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.62. 60,755,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,932,971. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.20.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 39,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at about $2,445,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 577.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,363 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 458,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

