JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target to $64.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ALK has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.75.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

NYSE:ALK traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $38.69. 2,633,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,252. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.75. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.39) by ($0.15). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post -8.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $178,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,973.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 66.8% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 20,730 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 495,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after acquiring an additional 95,670 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.