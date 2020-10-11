JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Price Target to $22.50

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.50 to $22.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley Securities started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Brick Partners from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.58.

Green Brick Partners stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.94. The stock had a trading volume of 330,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,388. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $959.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $232.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.60 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 27.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 176.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 29.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 37.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

