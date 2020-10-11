JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts NVR (NYSE:NVR) Price Target to $5,300.00

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

NVR (NYSE:NVR) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $4,650.00 to $5,300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

NVR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4,128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4,488.25.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $50.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4,399.01. 18,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,436. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,096.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,442.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.80. NVR has a fifty-two week low of $2,043.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4,428.10.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $42.00 by $0.50. NVR had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 33.66%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVR will post 219.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total value of $7,936,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 136.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 82,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,826,000 after purchasing an additional 47,363 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,092,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 47.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,666,000 after acquiring an additional 26,882 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 165,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,222,000 after acquiring an additional 20,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in NVR by 49.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 31,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

