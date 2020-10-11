JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $50.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.50 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Toll Brothers from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE TOL traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.83. The company had a trading volume of 967,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,265. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $50.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.49.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

In related news, COO Robert Parahus sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $169,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,411.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,085,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,457 shares in the company, valued at $12,683,038.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 552,458 shares of company stock worth $23,762,492. 10.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

