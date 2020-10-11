JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target to $185.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WSO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Vertical Research lowered Watsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $193.00.

Shares of WSO opened at $237.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.72 and a 200-day moving average of $194.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Watsco has a 52 week low of $132.97 and a 52 week high of $249.30.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.23%.

In other news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,274,161.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth $42,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 14.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Watsco by 117.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

