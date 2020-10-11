JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target to $45.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

WCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Longbow Research reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of WESCO International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.92.

WCC stock opened at $48.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $61.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.14.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.38. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 962,805 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.78 per share, with a total value of $34,449,162.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal bought 2,000 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $55,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,389.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 969,712 shares of company stock worth $34,694,695. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in WESCO International by 231.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

