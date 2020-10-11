JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $17.00

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CCL. HSBC lowered Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Redburn Partners cut shares of Carnival from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Carnival from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carnival from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.16.

Get Carnival alerts:

Shares of CCL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.69. The company had a trading volume of 33,815,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,628,051. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Carnival has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $51.94.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival will post -7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival by 70.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 56,527 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Carnival by 5.6% during the second quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 39,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 49,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.