JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $33.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CARR. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.38.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global stock opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.27. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.