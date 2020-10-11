JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target to $35.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TMHC. B. Riley upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BTIG Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Taylor Morrison Home stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,508. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.43.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at $543,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 103.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 23.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,787,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,474,000 after buying an additional 345,287 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth about $12,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

