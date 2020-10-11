JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMZN. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Edward Jones reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,439.10.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $96.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,286.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,907,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,077,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,203.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2,751.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,646.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.36, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 31.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.