JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF)

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RSTGF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on The Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of RSTGF stock remained flat at $$0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76. The Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $0.75.

The Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

The Fly

