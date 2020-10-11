Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of KNDI stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,050,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Kandi Technologies Group has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.05 million, a P/E ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kandi Technologies Group will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 73.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 41,295 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at $160,000. Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products, as well as electric scooters and electric self-balancing scooters.

