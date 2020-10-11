Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

Get Kelly Services alerts:

KELYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Noble Financial restated a hold rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded Kelly Services from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Kelly Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of KELYA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.55. The stock had a trading volume of 89,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,205. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $728.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $25.09.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.62. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $975.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 2.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 92,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 235,194 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Kelly Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,795 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 283,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 40,957 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 57,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 20,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kelly Services (KELYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.