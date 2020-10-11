KeyCorp Cuts Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Price Target to $14.00

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TALO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Talos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.88.

TALO stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.94. 594,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,710. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66. The company has a market capitalization of $506.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 3.23. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $88.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert D. Abendschein bought 50,000 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 95,628 shares in the company, valued at $797,537.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 14.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 120,649 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 924,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in Talos Energy by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 682,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after buying an additional 226,071 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 204.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 338,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 227,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 16.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 44,152 shares during the period.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

