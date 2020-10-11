Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KZR. Cowen restated an outperform rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.83.

Shares of NASDAQ KZR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 110,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,276. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $245.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 147.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 39.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 59.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.