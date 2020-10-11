Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:KBAL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.08. 103,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,508. The stock has a market cap of $409.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.96. Kimball International has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average of $11.22.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $156.07 million during the quarter. Kimball International had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 20.36%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Kimball International during the third quarter worth $2,668,000. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International during the 1st quarter worth about $2,691,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 540.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 214,776 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Kimball International by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 553,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 160,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kimball International by 38.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 563,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 157,491 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

