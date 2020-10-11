Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kindred Biosciences is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company’s strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats and horses. The Company has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes. “

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Kindred Biosciences from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIN traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 215,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kindred Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $11.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.30.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.77 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 69.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Denise Bevers sold 12,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $62,665.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 38.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kindred Biosciences (KIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.