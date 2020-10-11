Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingstone Companies, Inc., formerly DCAP Group, Inc., is engaged in the ownership of an insurance company. The Company focuses on automobile, motorcycle and homeowners insurance and its customer base is primarily individuals rather than businesses. There are three Atlantic Insurance locations in eastern Pennsylvania. All of the Barry Scott, Atlantic Insurance and Accurate Agency locations are wholly owned by the Company. “

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th.

NASDAQ KINS remained flat at $$6.02 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,569. Kingstone Companies has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $64.23 million, a P/E ratio of -60.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $30.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.98%.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Mcfadden purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $29,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,500 shares of company stock worth $43,805. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,028,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 49,902 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in Kingstone Companies in the second quarter valued at about $859,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kingstone Companies by 261.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the first quarter worth about $118,000. 39.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kingstone Companies (KINS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.