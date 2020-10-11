Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KNSL. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. William Blair upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Compass Point started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $184.60.

Shares of KNSL traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $208.20. 64,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,937. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.00. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $80.93 and a 12-month high of $212.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $117.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.31 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $993,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,418,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,891,027.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,900. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

