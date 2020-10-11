Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the stock.

KTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.63.

KTB traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,176. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.08, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.78.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 734.11% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $349.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $1,310,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 299.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,345,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,787,000 after buying an additional 1,008,371 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

