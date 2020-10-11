KT (NYSE:KT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KT Corporation provides telecommunication services. Its services include mobile telecommunications services, telephone services, fixed-line and VoIP telephone services. The Company also provides interconnection services to other telecommunications companies, broadband Internet access services and other Internet-related services. It also offers information technology and network services, including consulting, designing, building, and maintaining of systems and communication networks. KT Corporation, formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp., is headquartered in Sungnam, South Korea. “

Get KT alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KT. ValuEngine lowered shares of KT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on KT in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

KT stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.96. 274,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,881. KT has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.63. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in KT by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,987,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,479,000 after purchasing an additional 332,872 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KT by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,763,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,587,000 after buying an additional 87,921 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its holdings in KT by 7.7% in the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 7,701,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,921,000 after buying an additional 552,800 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in KT by 2.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,600,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after acquiring an additional 74,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in KT by 67.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,296,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after acquiring an additional 929,071 shares during the last quarter. 28.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KT

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KT (KT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.