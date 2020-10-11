Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL)

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

HGBL opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. Heritage Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Heritage Global alerts:

Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Heritage Global had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 36.25%. The company had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 32,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $61,677.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,311,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,234,130.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 848,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $1,485,639.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,311,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,544,360.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 944,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,116 in the last ninety days. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the asset liquidation business. Its asset liquidation business consists primarily of the auction, appraisal, and asset advisory services; mergers and acquisitions advisory services and the accounts receivable brokerage services; and the purchase and sale, including at auction, of industrial machinery and equipment, real estate, inventories, accounts receivable, and distressed debt.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.